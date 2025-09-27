I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what just happened.

POTUS is sending US Military troops to “war ravaged” Portland, Antifa’s main hub, to protect ICE facilities from endless attacks from Antifa.

US MIL in US cities is essentially the Insurrection Act. As for whether or not that’s the actual legal avenue Trump utilizes to get troops to Dem-run cities like Portland, the end result is that of the Insurrection Act, whether it’s been invoked or not. Antifa is a violent insurrection/terrorist operation, and Trump is sending US troops authorized with “full force”.

This is the beginning of the dismantling of Antifa and the Left-wing terrorist network nationwide. Trump is eliminating the Deep State’s brownshirts.

It’s happening.