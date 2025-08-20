Trump Setting the Stage for Arrests

After the public see Trump successfully clean up DC and stop violent crime using the NG, this will justify Trump doing the same in other major Democrat-run cities nationwide.

Trump is only getting started.

Once NG are deployed nationwide, standing military deterrents will already be in place to prevent any riots/uprisings when the time comes to arrest high-profile treasonous actors.

I think Trump is setting the stage for arrests, while stopping crime and building his public approval at the same time.

Flashback 9 days ago. Trump said he is going to do DC first, then he wants to look at New York, Chicago, LA, and more.