Trump Setting the Stage to Leave NATO?

This is an EXTREMELY important clip.

Trump blasts NATO and calls out countries that “we’ve been protecting for 40 years”, for not being eager to assist with the Strait of Hormuz.

We don’t NEED the help, but I think Trump is using this moment to see/show who our true allies are. I think Trump is showing the world how our NATO “allies” provide no benefit to the US. I think Trump is making an example out of NATO, and making the argument as to why we should eventually withdraw from NATO.

This is why the Dems, under Biden in 2023, passed a bill with a provision that prevented the President from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO, without Congressional approval, just in case Trump won 2024 and wanted to leave NATO.

Well Trump won 2024, and here we are.