Trump Setting Up Global Transformation

There it is again! 👀

Trump calls NATO a “paper tiger”, then criticizes South Korea, Japan, and Australia, for not helping us, despite benefiting from our protection.

I’ve been suggesting that Trump is setting up a withdrawal of our military footprint abroad, and will consolidate our military presence to the Western hemisphere. Trump appears to be laying the ground work.

I think the end goal is to withdraw from NATO, which will in turn end the war between Ukraine/Russia, then bring all the troops home to our region, then leave the areas of influence in the hands of the nations in each respective region. After Deep State destabilization assets, i.e. terrorists/cartels, have been neutralized, the need for our military presence around the globe, will no longer be necessary.

I think Trump is leveraging the situation in Iran, to show the public why we need to withdraw from NATO and bring the troops home from Germany, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and more.

I think Trump is using Iran to end the Cold War between the US and Russia/China, and prevent full-scale WW3 from ever happening in the future. Trump wants to make a deal with Russia and China, and this surely will include removing our standing armies from their doorstep.

I think Trump is using Iran to reshape the global order to a “multi-polar world”, where a variety of nations hold spheres of influence, as opposed to the complete US hegemony. A world where we are allies/trade partners with Russia and China, not enemies on a collision course for world war.

I think we are witnessing a historic global transformation.