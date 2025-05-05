🔥HOLY SHIT WE DID IT🔥
Trump signs executive order banning all federal funding for gain-of-function research!
Trump and his team are honed in on the Deep State bioweapon development network!
This was done in order to prevent future man-made pathogens from causing pandemics!
Gain-of-function research is the greatest current threat to the survival of humanity, and Trump and his administration are shutting it down!
ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENING!
Amen, Sir. Damn good news.
Thank you 👍!
Notwithstanding the comment below, this is great news. Now, we have to work on the Wadsworth level labs in the states...there's one in NY...