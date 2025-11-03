Trump Teases Saudi Arabia Joining Abraham Accords

This clip is EXTREMELY important!

Saudi Arabia are one of the central players in this global game of thrones.

Trump teases that Saudi Arabia are going to join the Abraham Accords, and highlights how striking Iran’s nuclear facilities paved the way for the peace deal.

Trump is spoon-feeding it to us. He is essentially confirming that he made a deal with Saudi Crown Bin Salman and the leaders of the Muslim/Arab world, to take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, in exchange for a peace deal in the Middle East and joining the Abraham Accords.

That’s why Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, treated Trump like a king when he visited back in May. That’s why Qatar gave him a plane. Because Trump is cleaning up the mess that Obama created with the Iran Deal.

Trump has already secured a new deal with the Muslim/Arab world, and we are just witnessing the rollout. The deal was made long ago.