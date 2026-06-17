Trump Thanks Putin and Xi for Staying Neutral

Eyes on 👀

At the G7, Trump offered thanks to Xi and Putin for remaining neutral during Iran.

Trump confirms Xi honored his request to not sell certain weapons to Iran.

This confirms my analysis that Trump had agreements in place with Xi/Putin BEFORE any action in Iran took place. This means Xi and Putin were in the loop in some capacity, and agreed to stand down while Trump took care of his business in Iran. Meaning that WW3 was never at risk, and Trump had the board secure before he did anything.

This also means that Xi and Putin turned their backs on Iran, in favor of Trump. Xi and Putin didn’t want the Iranian regime to have nuclear weapons either. They just want access to Iran’s oil. They don’t want nuclear war in the Middle East.

Pretty much the entire world agrees with Trump, that the rogue Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions needed to be neutralized, and the US MIL is the only force capable of doing so.

This confirms Trump has unofficial back channel deals in place with Xi and Putin. Sounds like Xi and Putin want justice for the crimes of the Obama administration also. Very interesting indeed.