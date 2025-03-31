I don’t know if Trump is serious or trolling about a “third term”, but I can make a case for it.

Trumps entire first term was obstructed by a treasonous regime-change operation. First it was the Russia/Mueller hoax, which completely hamstrung Trump’s ability to operate. This hoax was fueled and amplified 24/7 by the corrupt MSM, who are controlled by our intelligence agencies.

Then after their Russia hoax went up in flames, a CIA/USAID-funded pathogen started a pandemic, all of Trump’s economic progress was wiped out, the world was in turmoil, the mass propaganda campaign began, the BLM/ANTIFA riots began, and the mail-in ballots were plentiful. How convenient.

Then after they stole the election from Trump in 2020 and staged January 6th, the Biden regime weaponized the DOJ/FBI and unleashed unprecedented lawfare against Trump, intent on putting him behind bars. Trump was also deplatformed on social media, and his 1st Amendment Rights were stripped away, based on lies.

Then, Trump overcame all that and was threatening to win the 2024 election anyways, so they tried to kill him… Multiple times.

Trump has barely had the chance to govern, because he has been under attack from elements within his own government, since before he even stepped foot in office.

From that perspective, I can see the logical case for giving him another term, I just don’t believe it’s Constitutionally possible. However, if he comes through and ends WW3, exposes this treasonous plot, and Elon continues to wipe out the corrupt bureaucracy and shrink the federal government, I say fuck the rules and let Trump stay as long as the American People want him to stay.

For those that say “this establishes a dangerous precedent”, you’re right, but how are we supposed to win a game when the enemy doesn’t play by the rules? They use mass propaganda, biological warfare, lawfare, assassinations, mass censorship, etc.

The rules went out the window long ago. This is irregular warfare. This is completely unprecedented and uncharted territory, and might require unprecedented solutions.

We shall see. A LOT of ballgame left before it’s time to cross that bridge.