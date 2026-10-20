Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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JBAlaska's avatar
JBAlaska
Oct 20

But who could have predicted such a consequential event? Post-4545

Thank you Brother! MAGA! God Bless

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Lynn Windus's avatar
Lynn Windus
Oct 20

Do it! All Putin wanted was for NATO to get off his back porch! They kept pushing and he reacted.

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