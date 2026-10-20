I think if we leave NATO, the war in Ukraine ends.

The reason Putin doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO, is because he knows that Europe’s plan is to drag the US to fight Russia for them. Putin is no dummy. He doesn’t want war with the US Military. Not only would it be bad for him and Russia, it would be bad for the world.

If we leave NATO, NATO is no longer a legitimate threat to Russia, and that’s what Putin is actually worried about. He’s not trying to conquer all of Europe, he is trying to prevent the destruction of his civilization.

Leaving NATO would also be a win for the US, because then we are no longer responsible for defending the European continent. This also plays into Trump’s implementation of the Monroe Doctrine. The end goal is to consolidate our forces in the Western Hemisphere, so other nations never have our National Security in their hands.

Europe tried to pull a fast one on us, and tried to get us to fight their enemies for them, and start WW3.

This will never happen again. We will be withdrawing from NATO at some point, and it could be sooner than you think. It’s a matter of National Security.

I think our withdrawal from NATO ends the war.