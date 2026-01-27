Trump Throws Water on the Fire

Trump said Noem is doing a great job, she’s not going anywhere, and stayed firm on his stance that we have to deport the illegals.

Meanwhile, the Dems have not calmed down their rhetoric against ICE/Trump.

Nothing has changed. It appears both sides are fighting for optics during this chaos.

Trump is remaining calm and controlled, making sure not to appear trigger-happy or ruthless, because the Dems are desperate to paint him as Hitler. The Dems are trying to play victim and make it seem as if they are under assault from a totalitarian dictator.

I think we are witnessing a bit of tact from Trump. I think he decided to throw a little water on the fire to calm things down, but neither side has actually relinquished their posture. Trump is still going to deport the illegals, and the Dems are still going to fight him every step of the way.