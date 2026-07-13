🔥HOLY SHIT🔥

The MSM are reporting that Trump’s address to the nation on Thursday is about FOREIGN INFLUENCE IN THE 2020 ELECTION!

This is related to the raid in Fulton County!!!

Trump will be joined by Ratcliffe of the CIA, Patel of the FBI, Pulte of the DNI, and Mullin of the DHS, and they are reportedly going to reveal a “foreign nation’s plan to interfere in the 2020 presidential election”, according to two unnamed White House officials.

My fellow Americans, it is time. Things are about to get VERY interesting.