Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

YES! It is time to do this. We have known the 2020 election was stolen all along. Some suspected foreign interference. Tulsi and Kash got the evidence. Now the public must be informed.

Folks, the Midterms are safe.

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Aileen's avatar
Aileen
1d

They didn't just cheat in 2020. They overthrew the US government. And that's an act of war!

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