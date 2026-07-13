Trump to Reveal Bombshell Intelligence Showing Foreign Plot to Interfere in 2020 Election!
🔥HOLY SHIT🔥
The MSM are reporting that Trump’s address to the nation on Thursday is about FOREIGN INFLUENCE IN THE 2020 ELECTION!
This is related to the raid in Fulton County!!!
Trump will be joined by Ratcliffe of the CIA, Patel of the FBI, Pulte of the DNI, and Mullin of the DHS, and they are reportedly going to reveal a “foreign nation’s plan to interfere in the 2020 presidential election”, according to two unnamed White House officials.
My fellow Americans, it is time. Things are about to get VERY interesting.
YES! It is time to do this. We have known the 2020 election was stolen all along. Some suspected foreign interference. Tulsi and Kash got the evidence. Now the public must be informed.
Folks, the Midterms are safe.
They didn't just cheat in 2020. They overthrew the US government. And that's an act of war!