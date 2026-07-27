Some on the Left are floating the idea of running Obama in 2028, if Trump somehow runs again.

Don’t tempt us with a good time. Trump addressed this exact scenario in March 2025.

Trump vs Obama 2028, in a secure election? Trump wins by a landslide, and the American People would be shown definitively, that Obama and the Dems’ support was kept afloat entirely on voter fraud and propaganda this whole time. Trump destroying Obama in a head-to-head election would be the red pill of all red pills, and the final nail in the coffin of the Democrat Party. The Left’s messiah would be unanimously rejected by The People, and the Democrats’ illusion would be permanently exposed.

I’d be 100% in favor of Trump vs Obama 2028. Loser goes to prison for life. Who says no?