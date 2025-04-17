⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️

NYTs report Trump officials told them, that Israel had plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites as soon as next month, but Trump “waved off” the strikes to negotiate a deal instead.

If true, this blasts a GAPING hole in multiple anti-Trump narratives.

For starters, this disproves the ridiculous (yet widely circulated) narrative that Trump and/or the US are somehow subservient to Israel. When in reality, Israel are asking permission from Trump to conduct strikes, and asking for the US MIL to defend them after said strikes, to which Trump said no… Sounds like it’s the other way around, and we own Israel. Sounds like Israel is a proxy of the US.

This also disproves the narrative that Trump wants war with Iran. If he wanted war, he could have it at any moment, but his goal is diplomacy. However, he has to at least appear willing to use military force, in order to grant him leverage in negotiations. He said the same thing about Canada, Greenland, and Panama. He claimed he would not rule out use of military force, but wants to do it diplomatically. It’s called “power politics” and Trump utilizes it regularly. You can argue as to whether or not it’s the right move, but that’s what he is doing. He doesn’t want war with anyone. He is posturing.

The anti-Trump/Israel-obsessed crowd are about to be on life support. Their entire perception of reality is about to blow up in their faces.