Trump Welcomes Saudi Crown MBS to White House

The world doesn’t know it yet, but the relationship between Trump and MBS will be remembered as the alliance that changed the world.

Think sword dance 2017.

A month after Trump’s visit, King Salman rescinded the Crown from Muhammad bin Nayef, in favor of MBS.

This led to the infamous Saudi corruption purge of 2017 and consolidation of power/money within the Saudi royal family. Nayef and his faction were essentially neutralized.

Why is this significant to the US? Because in 2015, Trump himself accused the Nayef faction, via Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, of buying/controlling US politicians.

Trump, along with King Salman and MBS, took out the corrupt faction within the Saudi royal family, and have been working together ever since to create a new world and peaceful Middle East, which included neutralizing Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

And the world had no idea it was happening.