Regardless of how anyone feels about Trump’s picks, let’s isolate what we know:

-The enemy is terrified

-Elon is bullish on justice

Based on the reactions from the Left, Trump appears to have touched some nerves with his appointees. Great sign.

Elon is excited about it, and he is incontrovertibly one of the smartest living beings on Earth. He seems to be all-in on the situation and he has been in Trump’s ear the entire time. I trust his judgement and his vision. If Elon is excited, that’s a great sign. The country is in good hands.

Also, Trump and Congress just proved that us bitching about who we want on the Internet, solved absolutely NOTHING and changed zero minds. Trump still picked Rubio for SOS, and the Senate did not pick Scott for SML. We may have influence, but not raw power.

My point is, that it’s out of our hands now. We generated enough votes and hired Trump to get the job done. Now all we can do is see if he and his team can produce results. If they do, awesome. If they don’t, well then we are right back where we started, but at least there will be less LGBTQ flags flying around, cheaper gas, and it’s infinitely better than Kamala.

Ultimately my message is … relax. Let it unfold. Focus on what we can control, which is replacing the failed corporate media, and waking up normies. The rest is in Trump’s hands now.