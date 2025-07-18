I don’t think people are grasping how big of a deal this is.

Obama and his cronies are under investigation, and Tulsi just produced smoking gun evidence that they all WITTINGLY committed treason.

She even said “there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016”.

They knew the entire time that the Russia story was a hoax, and thus the Mueller investigation was a treasonous regime-change operation, spearheaded by Obama and his holdovers in the intelligence community, namely Comey, Brennan, Clapper, etc.

This means the Dems, along with their cohorts in the media, KNOWINGLY fed the American People disinformation for years, that THEY concocted, with the intent to overthrow the sitting POTUS.

It’s literal treason, and we now have incontrovertible evidence that Obama knew about it.

It’s time for justice.