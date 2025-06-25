⚠️IMPORTANT REMINDER⚠️

Trump’s highest ranking intelligence official, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, is still a Lt. Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operation Command.

She’s literally an information warfare soldier.

They engage in influencing civilians and adversaries, through information campaigns, to manage and steer public opinion, in support of military objectives. They call themselves the “Warrior Diplomats”.

Trump choosing her as his Director of National Intelligence, was not an accident. You are witnessing an masterclass in information warfare (5GW).