The Obama administration committed treason, but they are not the only ones implicated in this.

These docs from Tulsi essentially confirm that the MSM are a propaganda arm of the IC, and were weaponized to push disinformation, as part of a plot to usurp the sitting POTUS.

These documents prove that the Russia story was a hoax, meaning that the MSM spent YEARS pushing a story that they knew to be false, as part of a broader plot to obstruct and remove Trump from office, and thus usurp the will of the People. The MSM were participants in the treason/sedition

This document dump from Tulsi essentially confirms the DNC, FBI, DOJ, CIA, MSM, and more, all conspired together, in an effort to brainwash the American people and remove Trump.

These docs don’t just prove Obama committed treason. It proves that the “Deep State” is real!