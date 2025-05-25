Holy shit…

Russian Air Defense Commander, Major General Yuri Dashkin, claims that Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin last week in his helicopter via “drone assault”.

I have not seen any official word from the Kremlin on this matter, and Ukraine have not verified the claims, so as of now I don’t know what to make of this, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

If it turns out to be true, the peace negotiations might be going up in flames.