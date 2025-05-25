Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
12h

It would not surprise me, but Putin is certainly NO dummy. Eyes and nose to see and smell treason.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MarilynV's avatar
MarilynV
11h

Zelinsky is beliving his press notices. If Trump washes his hands of this mess, I believe Putin will finish what Putin started. I hope we do not have soldiers in Ukraine, if we do they should be brought home quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture