⚠️MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT⚠️

Russia’s Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biologicals Defense Force, has been assassinated by Ukraine…

General Igor Kirillov, has been the one leading the charge on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine…

You’ve seen me share his briefings many times. Kirrilov and his aide, were both assassinated by an explosive charge planted underneath a scooter, that was parked by the entry way to a building that Kirrilov was exiting.

This is a massive escalation and one of the most brazen assassination attempts of a high-ranking Russia official.

Kirrilov is the one who submitted all the evidence to the UN about Hunter Biden’s Metabiota, and accused Soros, Clinton, Obama, and Biden, of creating biological weapons in Ukraine…

Ukraine and their US handlers are desperate to keep the US-funded labs in Ukraine a secret. They killed Kirrilov because this is the secret they fear most.