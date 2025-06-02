Ukraine’s drone attack was more a media/political stunt than a military operation.

They damaged aircraft that have to be out in the open for nuclear treaty purposes.

And Western MSM all sprung into action to report on this attack with glee, as if this was some sort of massive victory, while ignoring Russia pounding the shit out of Ukraine and taking ground for years, because it doesn’t fit their narrative. All they wanted was headlines saying that Putin and Russia are vulnerable/weakened, as seen above.

This attack did not limit Russia’s capabilities whatsoever. All Ukraine did was take advantage of Russia’s adherence to nuclear treaties that require their nuclear bombers to be out in the open. Besides, this war is mostly drone and land-based missile. If Putin is going to drop nukes on Ukraine, it’s going to be from their hypersonic IRBM land-based Oreshnik, which Putin has already used in battle without nuclear payloads attached, just to prove to NATO that they cannot intercept it.

Ukraine, and their NATO handlers, accomplished nothing with this attack, other than headlines. All they did was prove they are not interested in surrender or peace. They want full-scale WW3, and are willing to risk all of our lives to maintain their power and cover up the unfathomable corruption in Ukraine.