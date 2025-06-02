Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SlipperyRock's avatar
SlipperyRock
6h

I wonder how many of these “strategic” bombers put on display for

the nuclear treaty were actually operational. Russia has the capability

to strike anywhere in the world without one bomber leaving the ground.

The US needs to drop Zelensky, NATO and the UN and also go after

the warmongers in the USA who have created this deadly clusterfuck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
6h

I shall continue to pray that cooler heads will prevail. Trump must stand his ground and extracate the US from the insanity of Ukraine, NATO and the EU. Please Mr. President, close our military bases and hospitals in Europe before our assets get sucked into WWII unknowingly. Russia was an ally in the two previous world wars. It can be again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture