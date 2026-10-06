As you can see, the MSM are still extremely eager to push the panic about this “pneumonic plague”, which has been directly refuted by the Russians.

Today, Russian officials told the WHO that there are no cases of “plague”, the lab worker’s death was unrelated pneumonia, there are no secondary cases, all tests for dangerous pathogens came back negative, that 60% of the precautionary quarantined contacts have been released, and that local hospital restrictions and contact monitoring are being wound down.

Trump says they will give us an update tomorrow, but the reports from Russian officials and independent watchdogs are that there is currently low to very low risk to the public, there is not a single case of plague, and the actions taken by local Russian authorities were precautionary. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also thanked Trump for his offer to help, and there is a healthy dialogue going on between the US and Russia about the situation.

As of right now, the facts are that there is no outbreak of “pneumonic plague”, yet the MSM continue to push their fear campaign and seem to be rooting for this to become another pandemic.

Until further notice, this media-generated panic about “pneumonic plague” is a hoax. If Trump tells us there is something to worry about, then you can worry, but the media hysteria around this story is being massively overblown, based on the current facts.