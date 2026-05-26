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SlipperyRock's avatar
SlipperyRock
1dEdited

Mueller personally delivered sample of U1 yellowcake to Moscow.

The Russ purchase 20% of U.S Uranium.

Obama sends plane loads of cash to Iran. Was there U1 yellowcake in one of those planes?

Obama & Hillary wanted a war between the Russ and U.S.

Obama was helping Iran's nuclear program.

Scenario: A nuclear bomb is set off somewhere in the west.

Bomb signature is from U1 sold to Russia.

War with Russia happens.

THE SUM OF ALL FEARS by Tom Clancy

The Sum of All Fears is a political thriller novel by Tom Clancy, released on August 14, 1991. It is part of the Jack Ryan series, where the main character, Jack Ryan, who is now the Deputy Director of Central Intelligence, attempts to prevent a crisis involving Palestinian and former East German terrorists who conspire to bring the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war.

The plot centers around a nuclear weapon falling into the hands of terrorists during a critical moment in the Middle East peace.

Everyone who pushed the Iran nuclear deal or involved in U1 sale is in deep shit.

P.S. They never thought She "Hillary" would lose, now they ALL lose.

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
1d

Not hard to consider let alone believe.

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