Uranium One and Iran
We were promised the US uranium from Uranium One would never leave the US, but it did.
Some was sent to Canada, which was then sent to Europe and Asia, namely the UK, France, Germany, and Japan.
After that, we don’t (officially) know where it went.
Uranium laundering.
I think Trump’s animosity towards Canada/EU/NATO, might have something to do with Uranium One. He’s been showing us they aren’t our allies for a reason. He’s been backing away from NATO for a reason. Trudeau feared Trump for a reason.
This also might explain why the EU/NATO have been unwilling to help with Iran. They don’t want Trump to succeed, because if it turns out that Iran got their hands on US uranium from Uranium One, it wouldn’t just be Obama and his administration who are responsible, Europe and Canada have dirt on their hands also.
Obviously Russia played a role as well via Rosatom, and perhaps this is why they have offered to take the enriched uranium in Iran.
I think it’s safe to say Iran is about much more than just Iran. This potentially implicates multiple heads of state around the globe.
The biggest crime in history.
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Mueller personally delivered sample of U1 yellowcake to Moscow.
The Russ purchase 20% of U.S Uranium.
Obama sends plane loads of cash to Iran. Was there U1 yellowcake in one of those planes?
Obama & Hillary wanted a war between the Russ and U.S.
Obama was helping Iran's nuclear program.
Scenario: A nuclear bomb is set off somewhere in the west.
Bomb signature is from U1 sold to Russia.
War with Russia happens.
THE SUM OF ALL FEARS by Tom Clancy
The Sum of All Fears is a political thriller novel by Tom Clancy, released on August 14, 1991. It is part of the Jack Ryan series, where the main character, Jack Ryan, who is now the Deputy Director of Central Intelligence, attempts to prevent a crisis involving Palestinian and former East German terrorists who conspire to bring the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war.
The plot centers around a nuclear weapon falling into the hands of terrorists during a critical moment in the Middle East peace.
Everyone who pushed the Iran nuclear deal or involved in U1 sale is in deep shit.
P.S. They never thought She "Hillary" would lose, now they ALL lose.
Not hard to consider let alone believe.