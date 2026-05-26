We were promised the US uranium from Uranium One would never leave the US, but it did.

Some was sent to Canada, which was then sent to Europe and Asia, namely the UK, France, Germany, and Japan.

After that, we don’t (officially) know where it went.

Uranium laundering.

I think Trump’s animosity towards Canada/EU/NATO, might have something to do with Uranium One. He’s been showing us they aren’t our allies for a reason. He’s been backing away from NATO for a reason. Trudeau feared Trump for a reason.

This also might explain why the EU/NATO have been unwilling to help with Iran. They don’t want Trump to succeed, because if it turns out that Iran got their hands on US uranium from Uranium One, it wouldn’t just be Obama and his administration who are responsible, Europe and Canada have dirt on their hands also.

Obviously Russia played a role as well via Rosatom, and perhaps this is why they have offered to take the enriched uranium in Iran.

I think it’s safe to say Iran is about much more than just Iran. This potentially implicates multiple heads of state around the globe.

The biggest crime in history.