Humans are genetically predisposed to seek to fit in with the group.

Why? It’s a survival instinct. We are highly social primates, that rely on the group for survival. This is why humans are generally afraid of “being alone”.

This is why most people are afraid to veer too far from groupthink or perceived consensus. They don’t want to be exiled. They just want to be accepted by the group, regardless of what the group stands for.

This is why the Dems/MSM are desperate to maintain the illusion that everyone hates Trump, nobody votes for him, it was actually Russia that hacked the 2016/2024 elections, and that Trump’s supporters are this fringe extremist minority. When in reality, we are the HEAVY majority, and the Dems are propped up by widespread voter fraud and MSM propaganda. They are no where near as popular as public perception or election results suggest.

Once the veil is lifted, and the public are shown the widespread voter fraud that the Dems have been engaged in, a large chunk of the public will no longer feel obligated to agree with Left-wing ideology/policy. Once the public are shown that maybe 15-20% of the population are actually Democrat, they will shift and seek to fit in with the actual majority, which is MAGA.

Thats why the 2026 midterms will be a deathblow to the DNC. If we have a legitimately secure and fair election, the Dems will get massacred, and their illusion will be exposed. Not only will they lose direct power in Congress, but more importantly, they will lose complete control over public perception, and their entire game comes to an end.

The 2026 midterms will be the extinction of the Democrat Party.