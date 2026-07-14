Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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MarilynV's avatar
MarilynV
7h

Let's pray the end of the Dems is NOT the birth of the twins communism & islam in the US.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
8h

Democrats claim Black people are incapable of getting a photo ID.

Talk about racist!

MSM running cover for the Dumbocrats! Their logo is the Donkey!

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