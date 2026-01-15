Walz Compares ICE to Gestapo and Indirectly Calls for Rebellion

⚠️IMPORTANT⚠️

I don’t say this lightly, but everyone needs to watch this.

I think we just witnessed Tim Walz incite an insurrection. He is trying to paint ICE as the equivalent to the Gestapo, claiming they are hunting down all “people of color” and “asking for papers”.

This is EXTREMELY dangerous stuff. Not only is he lying about what’s happening, but not once did he tell his constituents to stay out of the way of federal law enforcement officers. He is actively encouraging them to obstruct ICE agents, as a means to cover up the massive fraud and criminality in his state.

This is 1860’s type stuff we are dealing with here, and you can see it on Walz’s face, especially at the end. He knows the severity of what he just did.

The Dems are in open rebellion against the Trump administration, while harboring illegal aliens in their Unconstitutional “sanctuary cities”, which they use to steal elections. This is irregular warfare.

Things are about to get real. We are witnessing something historic.