Hear me out.
If the ODNI/DOJ/DHS are using Super Intelligence to cross reference state voter data with federal citizenship data, theoretically, we could pinpoint every single illegal voter, as well as their address on record when they voted.
In other words, by the Dems letting all their illegals vote in the election, they just gave Trump the location of all their illegal voters.
Then the Stephen Miller promotion comes into play. What is Miller known for? NATSEC and Presidential emergency powers, including pushing for the suspension of habeas corpus to stop the migrant invasion.
What if Trump wanted the Dems to let their illegals vote in the election, so he could use SI to create a grid of all their illegals, so he could then use emergency powers to conduct mass deportations on all the illegals interfering in our elections?
The subversion of our elections makes the illegals, and their Democrat puppet masters, literal insurrectionists. This is an insurrection by legal definition.
The DOJ/FBI/DHS publicly warned that EVERYONE who illegally votes in our elections, will be hunted down and prosecuted.
What if it really was a trap?
Let the illegals vote, pinpoint all of their locations, invoke insurrection act, allow US MIL to conduct arrests on US soil, suspend habeas corpus for all the illegals, mass deport all the invaders/insurrectionists, imprison all their co-conspirators in the Democracy Party, save the Republic.
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Agreed. For the first time since 2016, no efforts have been made to intercept and mitigate the constant attempts of election fraud perpetrated by those who've taken over the Democrat party. The attempt in 2024 was particularly complex. Which is why Kamala & Co didn't respond for so long. Their scheme was supposed to have been foolproof.
This time all brakes were off...while everyone was being electronically monitored by US Cyber Command working with the NSA, who can conduct offensive cyber operations against foreign networks, servers, and infrastructure used to enable the attack. Now Trump and the military have irrefutable evidence of election interference to enable prosecution.
Also, if Republican wins were allowed to sweep the country, I'm sure the Dems were prepared to riot and burn the country down.
I see this period as more of a lead up to the beginning of the final extinction of the Deep State, with which most of the remaining Dems and Rinos are aligned. It'll be interesting to see how the parties will sus out afterwards b/c I see us returning to a Constitutional Republic in which people are either Patriots or Traitors and treated accordingly.
Yes I agree, I believe the previous elections were a tune up, a warm up for the 2026 election.
I believe President Trump pushed the Dems to go all out with their election cheating.
Although I really could have use that $5k, The DemonRats could never, ever, let it happen.
If all adult citizens no matter political affiliation had received a check for $5k the dem party
would have died, So they went all out and I mean all out, they did every sneaky illegal thing
they could and it was all documented. These are my thoughts after 15+ years of being involved
in this in my opinion Biblical War. God Bless DJT and God Bless America. God Wins.
Thankyou Clandestine for your excellent insights over the years.