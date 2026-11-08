Hear me out.

If the ODNI/DOJ/DHS are using Super Intelligence to cross reference state voter data with federal citizenship data, theoretically, we could pinpoint every single illegal voter, as well as their address on record when they voted.

In other words, by the Dems letting all their illegals vote in the election, they just gave Trump the location of all their illegal voters.

Then the Stephen Miller promotion comes into play. What is Miller known for? NATSEC and Presidential emergency powers, including pushing for the suspension of habeas corpus to stop the migrant invasion.

What if Trump wanted the Dems to let their illegals vote in the election, so he could use SI to create a grid of all their illegals, so he could then use emergency powers to conduct mass deportations on all the illegals interfering in our elections?

The subversion of our elections makes the illegals, and their Democrat puppet masters, literal insurrectionists. This is an insurrection by legal definition.

The DOJ/FBI/DHS publicly warned that EVERYONE who illegally votes in our elections, will be hunted down and prosecuted.

What if it really was a trap?

Let the illegals vote, pinpoint all of their locations, invoke insurrection act, allow US MIL to conduct arrests on US soil, suspend habeas corpus for all the illegals, mass deport all the invaders/insurrectionists, imprison all their co-conspirators in the Democracy Party, save the Republic.