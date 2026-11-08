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Aileen's avatar
Aileen
10hEdited

Agreed. For the first time since 2016, no efforts have been made to intercept and mitigate the constant attempts of election fraud perpetrated by those who've taken over the Democrat party. The attempt in 2024 was particularly complex. Which is why Kamala & Co didn't respond for so long. Their scheme was supposed to have been foolproof.

This time all brakes were off...while everyone was being electronically monitored by US Cyber Command working with the NSA, who can conduct offensive cyber operations against foreign networks, servers, and infrastructure used to enable the attack. Now Trump and the military have irrefutable evidence of election interference to enable prosecution.

Also, if Republican wins were allowed to sweep the country, I'm sure the Dems were prepared to riot and burn the country down.

I see this period as more of a lead up to the beginning of the final extinction of the Deep State, with which most of the remaining Dems and Rinos are aligned. It'll be interesting to see how the parties will sus out afterwards b/c I see us returning to a Constitutional Republic in which people are either Patriots or Traitors and treated accordingly.

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SlipperyRock's avatar
SlipperyRock
10h

Yes I agree, I believe the previous elections were a tune up, a warm up for the 2026 election.

I believe President Trump pushed the Dems to go all out with their election cheating.

Although I really could have use that $5k, The DemonRats could never, ever, let it happen.

If all adult citizens no matter political affiliation had received a check for $5k the dem party

would have died, So they went all out and I mean all out, they did every sneaky illegal thing

they could and it was all documented. These are my thoughts after 15+ years of being involved

in this in my opinion Biblical War. God Bless DJT and God Bless America. God Wins.

Thankyou Clandestine for your excellent insights over the years.

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