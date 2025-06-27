In retrospect, I think the Trump/Elon public feud was 100% fabricated.
If Trump already had the deals in place with Saudi, Qatar, and UAE, back in May, and Trump knew he would have to pull off this maneuver, that would explain why Elon and Trump had their “fight” 2 weeks later, and BEFORE Trump destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Elon had to go back to the private sector, and did not want to seem like he was affiliated with the up and coming military operations, which would be understandably bad for business. Elon had to distance himself from the administration for optics purposes.
I believe Trump, and his team, knew that they were going to strike Iran, and staged the feud to create the illusion of distance between Elon and Trump, so Elon could make a smooth transition to the private sector.
Elon has been EXTREMELY quiet throughout this entire “12 Day War” and military operation. It’s not an accident.
He is distancing himself from the situation, and rightfully so.
Trump and Elon knew this was coming.
Cheeky bastards!
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For anyone who may not be familiar with British humor, here's a little insight that shows Clandestine's remark at the end is well chosen given the preceding context!
"The term "cheeky bastard" is a colloquial expression commonly used in British English to describe someone who is being cheeky or impudent, often in a playful or teasing manner. "Cheeky" typically means impertinent or irreverent, while "bastard" in this particular phrase, it's often used somewhat affectionately or humorously. It's often employed in situations where someone is being a bit mischievous or playful.."
I think that describes Trump & Musk with their little diversionary tactic pretty nicely...
Trump didn’t go after Elon harshly at all (for him). That made me think initially that it was for show.