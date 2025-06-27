In retrospect, I think the Trump/Elon public feud was 100% fabricated.

If Trump already had the deals in place with Saudi, Qatar, and UAE, back in May, and Trump knew he would have to pull off this maneuver, that would explain why Elon and Trump had their “fight” 2 weeks later, and BEFORE Trump destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Elon had to go back to the private sector, and did not want to seem like he was affiliated with the up and coming military operations, which would be understandably bad for business. Elon had to distance himself from the administration for optics purposes.

I believe Trump, and his team, knew that they were going to strike Iran, and staged the feud to create the illusion of distance between Elon and Trump, so Elon could make a smooth transition to the private sector.

Elon has been EXTREMELY quiet throughout this entire “12 Day War” and military operation. It’s not an accident.

He is distancing himself from the situation, and rightfully so.

Trump and Elon knew this was coming.

Cheeky bastards!