Observe the timeline:

June 2025, Trump and Elon have a very public social media spat that leads to a falling out, in which Elon claims Trump is in the Epstein files.

The result of this feud was a MASSIVE rise in public interest in Epstein, particularly on the Left.

Jump to the present, Trump and Elon have slowly and quietly gotten back on good terms. Elon has attended multiple events with Trump, including private dinners, Scavino’s wedding, Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, and a White House dinner with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Elon dropped his whole “America Party” opposition to Trump, publicly said he will back the GOP in the 2026 midterms, and donated to Republicans PACs in order to prevent the “radical Left takeover”.

Now the new batch of Epstein files comes out, proving that Epstein was a Democrat financier/puppeteer, and shows that Trump and Epstein were enemies. Trump was mentioned many times, but not because he was implicated in any crimes, but because the Democrats were emailing each other about how to stop Trump from becoming President, and how to sabotage him once he was in office.

So technically, Elon was telling the truth about Trump being in the Epstein files, but has ambiguity coerced a large portion of the public, particularly the Left, to be interested in the release of the Epstein files, because they thought it led to getting Trump.

Surprise! It led to the Democrats, which Elon already knew from the beginning.

So what’s the end result of the feud? Trump and Elon are still working together to defeat the Democrats, and Elon managed to get Democrat politicians and their voters to demand the released of the Epstein files, which he knew would lead to the Democrats.

Yes, I am suggesting that the Trump and Elon feud was fake, and they psyopped the Left into caring about Epstein.

The only other option, is that it was just an extremely fortunate coincidence.