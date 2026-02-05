Clandestine’s Newsletter

Dave aka Geezermann
11h

Yes, many of us thought it was a fake feud at the time. It turns out it was a brilliant trap set by both of them to entice the Dems to make a pubic outcry for the release of everything. Again, it backfired on the Dems.

TAW

Lara Runger
11h

The violent response of those on the Left to the findings of DOGE which was causing yuge problems for Elon's companies, specifically Tesla, was another reason that there needed to appear there was a break. KAYFABE was what it was and President Trump's friend Dana White may have made the suggestion!

