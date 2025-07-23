Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy seagondollar's avatar
Judy seagondollar
2d

Sure hope they revoked their passports!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
2d

I applaud Tulsi for her gusto to get to the bottom of the manipulation and lies. I applaud you for following her leadership and your reportage. As it roles out, the Pavlovian lap dog legacy media will do two things. First, bury the story. Two, become TDS hysterical when the legality of the conspiracy becomes a reality and the same Pavlovian lap dog legacy media fans the flames of civil unrest. Career criminal George Floyd on steroids

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture