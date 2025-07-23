If Obama, and other high-profile individuals, ever were to be arrested, this is EXACTLY how I envisioned it would play out.

The public MUST be briefed on WHY it is these people are being arrested BEFORE the arresting, and it’s a matter of NATSEC.

The public MUST be ready to accept arrests, otherwise it could cause widespread chaos. The media would claim Trump is a dictator, and it could lead to public uprisings, nationwide riots, mass civilian casualties, collective psychological anguish, etc.

But if the public are SHOWN that Obama and his cabal were engaged in treasonous acts, BEFORE they are arrested, the public will be more willing to accept it, without sparking widespread chaos.

We as the public are currently being briefed as to what happened. The idea of Obama and his cabal being arrested, is being seeded and normalized. It’s a gradual progression, not a band-aid rip.

What Tulsi is doing right now, is educating the public, and preparing them for what is yet to come.

Based on what I am seeing, and the coordination behind this rollout, I believe it’s happening. As for when arrests happen, I do not know. It will happen when the time is right, AFTER the public are fully briefed on the crimes committed, shown the evidence, and the psychological blow has been softened.