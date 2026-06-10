We are Taking Iran’s Oil!

THERE IT IS!!!

I knew Trump was up to something!

He just confirmed that every night, the US MIL are taking “millions of barrels of oil” out of Iran, and he only revealed this because Iran figured it out.

Meaning, that the US MIL have been conducting covert operations during this ceasefire. That explains why Trump has seemingly been content with Iran stalling during negotiations. There was a purpose. We are taking the oil!

I wouldn’t be surprised if we are also already in the process of extracting the uranium. I wouldn’t be surprised if we just wake up one day, and Trump announces we have it.

So while it may seem like nothing is going on, and we are just in limbo, I can assure you, many things are in motion behind the scenes. Trump holds all the cards, and he is positioning himself to have massive momentum leading into the midterms. Gas will be down, stock market will be up, and MAGA will be surging.