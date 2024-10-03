Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to know this day would come.

“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and institute a new government.”

Jefferson’s words ring true today.

Our government has become destructive to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. Therefore, it is not only our Right, but our RESPONSIBILITY to uproot the corrupt establishment, and rebuild a new system in its place.

This nation is in desperate need of a fresh start. Our ruling class needs a deep and thorough cleansing. All of our institutions are infected. Evil runs rampant. Unprecedented change may be necessary.

We the People have selected Donald Trump to be our champion, to carry out this task through peaceful means, and when he wins, he and his administration must do what is necessary to restore our unalienable Rights, and build a foundation for the future, with new principles, focused on the Safety and Happiness of the AMERICAN People.

The Swamp must be drained if humanity is to prosper. Donald Trump must win, and he must burn down this diseased and corrupt temple, otherwise the cycle will continue, and humanity will continue to perish.