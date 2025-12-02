I’m not exactly sure what is going on in Venezuela, but based on how badly the Dems are throwing a fit about it, I have a hunch.

It reminds me of Iran/Ukraine.

Destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities was not about Iran. It was about Obama and the Deep State. Obama’s Iran Deal is what paved the way for Iran to create nuclear weapons. Obama essentially offshored nuclear weapon development, and put it in the hands of the ruling Deep State families, via Iran as proxy.

This is the same way that Obama/Fauci offshored biological weapon development to Ukraine circa 2014. Obama took US secrets, offshored them, and handed these capabilities over to his Deep State handlers, outside the scope of US oversight, and outside the hands of the US Military.

Obama essentially created rogue proxies around the world, with the most dangerous weaponry ever created, and Trump is on a mission to destroy it all.

I’m not exactly sure what is going on in Venezuela that has Trump’s attention, but I think it has to do with more than just drug cartels. Venezuela, and South America in general, has been a historical CIA hotspot.

My guess is, that Venezuela has some sort of Obama/Deep State assets, similar to Iran and Ukraine. Hence why Trump is after it, and hence why the Dems are freaking out about “unlawful orders”, Hegseth, “war crimes”, drug boats, etc.

Is it about cartels, drugs, election fraud, oil, precious metals, something else? I’m not sure, but the enemy always tells us what they value most, based upon what they squeal about the loudest.