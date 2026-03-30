Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

Interesting stuff. It's all connected, literally.

Reply
Share
Candi Kek's avatar
Candi Kek
1d

If you recall, Richard Citizen Journalist on Telegram was documenting the flooding of the tunnels during 2021 or 22. Even Candace Owens, who lives in DC was talking about hearing explosions in the middle of the night. Something's been going on there for a very long time...😁

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture