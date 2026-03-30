Hear me out.

Trump and the US MIL have secured and/or remodeled multiple subterranean structures at multiple locations across DC.

When Trump secured DC with the US MIL/NG in August 2025, the Trump admin publicly disclosed they were reviewing the Smithsonian tunnels and their full archives. Trump secured the Smithsonian tunnel network that runs beneath the Capitol and National Mall. Meanwhile, US MIL presence was mainly focused on metro hubs, like Union Station, and other metro stations around the Capitol and White House.

When Trump was touring the Trump/Kennedy Center in March 2025, he criticized the $250 million allocated for unused “underground rooms”, to which he later announced the close of the Trump/Kennedy center for a 2 year renovation.

In addition, now we know that the Military are the ones who wanted the “ballroom”, not Trump. According to Trump himself, the ballroom is just a “shed” to cover whatever “massive complex” the US MIL are building beneath the surface.

What’s my point? That there seems to be a focus on subterranean DC.

As for what exactly is going on, I am unsure, but I know a trend when I see one.