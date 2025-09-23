Trump just told the world that everyone needs to stop making biological weapons.

I wonder what prompted him to say that?

I’m just spitballing here, but maybe it has something to do with a man-made pathogen that shut down the world and killed MILLIONS of people…

Where’s Fauci?

Why did he give himself a blanket pardon beginning in 2014? The same time the Obama administration offshored gain of function to UKRAINE!!

Why did Hunter Biden give himself a blanket pardon beginning in 2014? The same time his biolab company, Metabiota, began receiving USAID grants to study bat coronaviruses in UKRAINE!!

When did the CIA/State Dept take over Ukraine? 2014.

Why did the entire global Western media apparatus lie and say there were no biolabs in Ukraine whatsoever?

The enemy told us what they did via their attempts to cover it up.