Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Kre's avatar
Jen Kre
2h

I hope Fauci gets all the justice he deserves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darlene kitchen's avatar
Darlene kitchen
1h

Mass murderer. The end won’t be good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture