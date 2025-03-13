Trump said today that he believes the US will acquire Greenland, and continues to offer Canada statehood.

This happening during the negotiations with Russia is not random. Russia confirmed their talks with the US were not just about the war in Ukraine, but also the relationship between the US and Russia moving forward.

Trump also said today that control of Greenland and Canada is necessary for “national and international security”.

Trump seems to believe the Arctic region will be of extreme geopolitical interest in the coming years. The arctic could be valuable not just for defensive/military purposes, but in terms of managing maritime trade routes, and potentially even upping direct trade with Russia after normalizing relations.

I’m not 100% sure what Trump is up to or what his overall all objective is with the Arctic, but it is all connected with the negotiations with Russia. This is also connected to Trump’s desire to take back control of the Panama Canal. Trump is positioning for control of maritime trade routes and shuffling the global economic order.

Whatever Trump is up to, it’s big.