I spend exactly 0.00 seconds caring about projections from Polymarket, Kalshi, etc.

What the public think will happen, and what actually happens, are two completely different things.

Trump told us there will be voter-ID, either via the SAVE America Act, or via EO. If this is true (it is), then the Dems are going to lose the midterms in a catastrophic landslide, to the point where the public will have no choice but to accept that the Dems’ support is largely manufactured via election fraud and manipulation of public perception.

The Dems manage perception with phony polls and projection sites. Everything is fake. Perception and reality are not the same.

The GOP will win the midterms by a landslide, because things are now in motion that cannot be undone. Trump has already fully committed to saving the Republic, and this is what must happen for the public to wake up.

Once the public see how the Dems are engaged in widespread election fraud, the veil will be lifted, and Trump will have not just the ability, but the RESPONSIBILITY, to hold the Dems accountable for hijacking our nation.

It must be done.