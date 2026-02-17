Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
21h

Let’s expose all of those on the GOP side, too, while we’re at it. Time for we the citizens to implement term limits.

Reply
Share
2 replies
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
20h

As you narrate, it must be done to void the Stalinist Leftist totalitarian " our democracy." Send the fookin illegal aliens home. Remember Merrick Garland and his DOJ and FBI ?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture