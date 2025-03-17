If we are thinking in terms of mass awakening and educating the public, the JFK files are probably the place to start.
JFK’s assassination is considered by many as the turning point when we lost our nation to the Deep State.
In order to fully understand the Deep State and the breadth of corruption, the public will need to know how this all started. If the JFK files reveal what most Americans suspect, that US/foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the JFK assassination, that opens the door to explore all the other corruption that followed, and establishes a baseline confirmation for the public that a “Deep State” truly exists.
If the public know the CIA assassinated Kennedy, they will be much more willing to believe the CIA were capable of other heinous acts in more recent history, like Ukraine, Epstein, etc.
My overall point is, that I think Trump and his team have a plan to release all these secrets in a scheduled manner that is easy to follow and comprehend.
There is method to the madness.
The JFK files are Deep State 101.
Oh, it goes much deeper than this. The C_A not only assassinated Jack, they also silenced any questioning of the Warren Commission Report and infiltrated the MSM in order to gain control of the narrative. It was the C_A order to label any challenge of the official government narrative as "a conspiracy" and those who question as "conspiracy theory lunatics." These files might also reveal the involvement of the Fed in his assassination. How else can one explain the inclusion of John J. McCloy, former President of the World Bank and chairman of Chase Manhattan Bank on the Warren Commission tasked with investigating an assassination? So MANY questions!
Wow this is so spot on C! I have said often over the years that JFK was the last good democrat. The deep state has been very busy and believe this they still are. We need to see all exposed and punished. In its due time of course. Patience is hard when you knew that most of your adult life that they have been demons screwing us all along. I know I am not alone and now none of us are that have been thinking this way too.