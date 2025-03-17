If we are thinking in terms of mass awakening and educating the public, the JFK files are probably the place to start.

JFK’s assassination is considered by many as the turning point when we lost our nation to the Deep State.

In order to fully understand the Deep State and the breadth of corruption, the public will need to know how this all started. If the JFK files reveal what most Americans suspect, that US/foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the JFK assassination, that opens the door to explore all the other corruption that followed, and establishes a baseline confirmation for the public that a “Deep State” truly exists.

If the public know the CIA assassinated Kennedy, they will be much more willing to believe the CIA were capable of other heinous acts in more recent history, like Ukraine, Epstein, etc.

My overall point is, that I think Trump and his team have a plan to release all these secrets in a scheduled manner that is easy to follow and comprehend.

There is method to the madness.

The JFK files are Deep State 101.