It’s very simple.

Zelensky, and his NATO handlers, have NEVER had any intention of surrendering. Their objective is to provoke Putin into using nukes or excessive force, so they can drag in the US MIL, via NATO alliance, to fight Russia directly for them.

They want WW3. They want to destroy Russia by any means necessary, because Putin refuses to bow to the Deep State and their quest for global hegemony.

The Deep State want to dethrone Putin and take over Russia, and they know they need the US MIL in order to pull it off. This is why they are pushing so hard for Ukraine to be a NATO member and why they are trying to provoke Putin. They are trying to force the US MIL to intervene directly and defeat Putin.

Thats what the Deep State want. That’s what Ukraine has been about, going back to at least 2014, and probably decades before that. This has always been their ultimate objective with Ukraine. WW3 and the destruction of Russia.