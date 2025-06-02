Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
5h

If Putin cannot be provoked into a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and I pray he won't, then we should be prepared for a DS false flag to drag us into WWIII. The sociopaths need to be taken out of the equation in the quest for peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tony Gilmore's avatar
Tony Gilmore
5h

The reality of the Ukraine must finally be exposed for what it is by President Trump. I bled on the Battlefield for God and Country in 1966. Only to find out I Bled for the same entity’s and descendant’s of the False Flag Vietnam War. Evil Military Industrial Complex Deep State Warmongers. Nothing has changed 60 years later. Only Tulsi Gabbard has exposed the BioLabs. Come Clean President Trump. I voted for You and Truth Three Times.

Semper Fidelis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture