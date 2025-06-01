Alright, so Ukraine just launched a massive drone terror attack on Russian air bases, when tomorrow, Zelensky is sending a delegation to Istanbul for supposed ceasefire talks.
The Trump admin confirmed they were NOT informed of this attack.
Zelensky continues to sabotage any attempts at resolving this situation diplomatically. He continues to provoke Putin, and allegedly tried to take Putin’s life via drone attack on his helicopter.
Maybe now Trump will understand why it is Putin has been striking the hell out of Ukraine, because Zelensky continues to play games, in the hopes of dragging NATO into the conflict directly to fight Russia for them.
The odds of a peace deal happening just went down dramatically, and I’m not sure how much longer Putin is going to tolerate this. Zelensky has never had any intentions of ending this war peacefully, because when it ends, he is a dead man, and he knows it.
Now all eyes move to Trump to see how he responds to this attack. Hopefully, this event will be the straw the breaks the camel’s back, and gives Trump the optics to go scorched earth on Zelensky and fully cut him off, and justify backing the US out of NATO.
It only matters how we got here because those that got us here are still in control of Zelensky. Who might that be? Who was controlling the Bio Weapons Labs scattered around Ukraine? None other than our illustrious CIA. Do you all really think this guy is smart enough to come up with these plans by himself? I think not!
He is just a puppet. As far as executing these attacks Trump needs to pull his SecDef & Intell Team in for a Come to Jesus meeting. We have some serious Command & Control gaps that need to be fixed ASAP. Then we can talk about whether or not we pull out of NATO. I lean toward pulling out.
How was this possible to execute those attacks without the Trump's administration knowing it?
On purpose to have an excuse to stop financing and arming Ukraine? Soon it will be President Trump's war….and no more a President of peace…..