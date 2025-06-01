Alright, so Ukraine just launched a massive drone terror attack on Russian air bases, when tomorrow, Zelensky is sending a delegation to Istanbul for supposed ceasefire talks.

The Trump admin confirmed they were NOT informed of this attack.

Zelensky continues to sabotage any attempts at resolving this situation diplomatically. He continues to provoke Putin, and allegedly tried to take Putin’s life via drone attack on his helicopter.

Maybe now Trump will understand why it is Putin has been striking the hell out of Ukraine, because Zelensky continues to play games, in the hopes of dragging NATO into the conflict directly to fight Russia for them.

The odds of a peace deal happening just went down dramatically, and I’m not sure how much longer Putin is going to tolerate this. Zelensky has never had any intentions of ending this war peacefully, because when it ends, he is a dead man, and he knows it.

Now all eyes move to Trump to see how he responds to this attack. Hopefully, this event will be the straw the breaks the camel’s back, and gives Trump the optics to go scorched earth on Zelensky and fully cut him off, and justify backing the US out of NATO.