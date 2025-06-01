Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

WHB
1d

It only matters how we got here because those that got us here are still in control of Zelensky. Who might that be? Who was controlling the Bio Weapons Labs scattered around Ukraine? None other than our illustrious CIA. Do you all really think this guy is smart enough to come up with these plans by himself? I think not!

He is just a puppet. As far as executing these attacks Trump needs to pull his SecDef & Intell Team in for a Come to Jesus meeting. We have some serious Command & Control gaps that need to be fixed ASAP. Then we can talk about whether or not we pull out of NATO. I lean toward pulling out.

Speedy2222
1d

How was this possible to execute those attacks without the Trump's administration knowing it?

On purpose to have an excuse to stop financing and arming Ukraine? Soon it will be President Trump's war….and no more a President of peace…..

