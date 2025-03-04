🔥Zelensky bent the knee!🔥

After Trump yanked all weapons and aid to Ukraine last night, Zelensky is now ready to come to the negotiating table and willing to sign the minerals deal and make peace.

Trump is expected to make the announcement in his address to Congress tonight!

Obviously we will need to wait and see the details of the deal, and wait for everything to be signed officially, but it appears that Trump’s hardball tactics forced Zelensky to submit in less than 24 hours.