You might see reports about Zelensky willing to resign, but I’m here to tell you, he never had any say in the matter.

Zelensky is a puppet of CIA/State Dept, and now Trump holds the keys to the castle.

Any talk from Zelensky is purely theater.

Trump and Putin have already decided Zelensky’s fate, and if he refuses, the flow of money and ammunition is shut off, Ukraine will collapse rapidly as their frontlines are already deteriorating consistently, and Putin will take all of Ukraine anyways.

Zelensky has no leverage whatsoever. He is putting on a show to make it seem like he is fighting for Ukraine at the negotiating table, but in reality, Zelensky’s fate is already sealed.

There is no scenario in which Zelensky remains in power.