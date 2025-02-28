Zelensky just gave Trump a golden ticket.

Now Trump has the optics to shut down all aid to Ukraine, turn up the heat on the investigation into the money laundering, and negotiations with Putin just got easier.

This was a massive turning point for public perception of Ukraine, and I’d argue we are now closer to peace, now that Trump no longer has to worry about being seemingly supportive of Ukraine. He can come to terms with Putin, and Zelensky will remain at the kid’s table while the adults determine his fate.

Today, the veil was lifted.