Zelensky just gave Trump a golden ticket.
Now Trump has the optics to shut down all aid to Ukraine, turn up the heat on the investigation into the money laundering, and negotiations with Putin just got easier.
This was a massive turning point for public perception of Ukraine, and I’d argue we are now closer to peace, now that Trump no longer has to worry about being seemingly supportive of Ukraine. He can come to terms with Putin, and Zelensky will remain at the kid’s table while the adults determine his fate.
Today, the veil was lifted.
Bingo! Spot on, Clandestine!
Kayfabe. 👍🏻
Exposed:
1. This has been a proxy war all along.
2. It was continued at crisis-level by the Deep State in order to launder billion$ and keep Russia censored (so Russia’s perspective never gets seen by the West), demonized, and scapegoated by Deep State politicians (in U.S. and N.A.T.O) and their corrupt media.
Changed:
Deep State supporters must choose either to:
1. Abandon Ukraine or …
2. Be viewed as supporting an ungrateful dictator who (a) is a puppet of people laundering billion$ of U.S. taxpayers’ money, (b) would not win an election in his own nation if he’d let one be held, (c) is only going to get more people killed.
This event was smartly staged NOT behind closed doors (They could have moved it when the tensions rose.) but before the cameras of ALL media (honest media as well as Fake News) so any “spin” will be clear to see.🍿
Z, way over his head even as a CIA puppy. Best suited for nude comedy scenes with his guitar covering his ya ya. Z is done.
Russia was an ally in both European world wars. Just sayin'.
DJT and Vlad will seal the peace deal.