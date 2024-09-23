Biden’s DOJ just released this letter written by the failed Trump assassin, Ryan Routh, in which he offers $150,000 to anyone who “finishes the job”.
So the Democrats have a bounty out on Trump’s head, and Biden’s DOJ are loudly advertising it to the public. These are essentially marching orders to the MSM-brainwashed sheep. The Dems are hoping more blue-haired, Ukraine-loving, Trump-hating lunatics, try to kill Trump. They aren’t even hiding it anymore.
If the shoe were on the other foot, and Trump supporter did this, the world would stop. There would be wall-to-wall coverage, town halls, burning cities, collegiate encampments, mass protests, riots, civil uprisings, sweeping censorship against all Trump supporters, etc. The Dems would be losing their minds and foaming at the mouth.
There will be no coexistence. This is war.
Oh yes we are at war. We have been at war for some time now. Not a bloody war in the conventional sense, yet. They are afraid. They let this letter out because of fear. They are in a lose/lose situation and they know it.They know another Trump presidency spells doom for many of them. Legal elimination has failed to date. No matter how the legal stuff plays out they know that we know this has all been persecution of Trump. They know a Trump in jail will make him a symbol, a living martyr. They really don''t want that. Next up is a dead Trump. They lose again. They risk making a martyr again only worse. A dead assassinated martyr is much worse for them. All of us need to know what is at stake here. We need to be ready because if they get Trump out of the way it is no longer going to be a Free America. We will be subjugated one way or another. I don't have all the answers thats for sure but I know this much, we are very much in a war.
Bio - agree with your assessment 100%