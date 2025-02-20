The world is starting to realize that Ukraine was a massive psyop and money laundering operation.

Which means that Putin was kind of right about the whole Ukraine thing.

This is why the Deep State conditioned the world to believe everything Russia says is “disinformation”. They knew that Putin knew their schemes, so they weaponized nearly all media around the globe, via Soros’ USAID influence machine, to make the public believe anything Russia says is a lie.

In reality, it was all to cover up their own lies and criminality in Ukraine. This is why the MSM have been screeching about “Russian collusion” and “Russian disinformation” since around 2014. The Deep State knew that Putin knew, so they weaponized the media against him, the same way they did Trump.

You just lived through the most advanced information and propaganda war in human history. The people you have been taught to hate are actually the good guys, and the people you have been taught to worship are actually the most evil people on the planet.