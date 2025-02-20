The world is starting to realize that Ukraine was a massive psyop and money laundering operation.
Which means that Putin was kind of right about the whole Ukraine thing.
This is why the Deep State conditioned the world to believe everything Russia says is “disinformation”. They knew that Putin knew their schemes, so they weaponized nearly all media around the globe, via Soros’ USAID influence machine, to make the public believe anything Russia says is a lie.
In reality, it was all to cover up their own lies and criminality in Ukraine. This is why the MSM have been screeching about “Russian collusion” and “Russian disinformation” since around 2014. The Deep State knew that Putin knew, so they weaponized the media against him, the same way they did Trump.
You just lived through the most advanced information and propaganda war in human history. The people you have been taught to hate are actually the good guys, and the people you have been taught to worship are actually the most evil people on the planet.
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I've been saying exactly this the entire time. Putin is not our enemy. NATO is his enemy and Ukraine/Z is the globalist stooge. 50+ bioweapons labs close to Russia's borders make those things an order of top priority. And money laundering, oh, yes, big time.
100% Agree, Clandestine.
Major 180 degree psyop that still has many people on our side confused about the Ukraine war. I have to credit the Deep State Media for their effective 30+ year "bogeyman" propaganda campaign against post-Soviet, non-communist Russia.
PS - Actually I only worship God the Father, His Son our Savior Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. There is no human who has earned my worship, although there is a short list of some who earned my "extreme respect".....😎