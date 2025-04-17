For those who don’t understand Trump’s methods, let me explain.

Trump is “highballing”.

It’s hardball tactics. When Trump wants to make a new deal with someone, he makes sure he has leverage, so he threatens them with the economic action via tariffs, or even military action.

Trump leads with an unreasonably high opening offer, and then he pulls back and comes to a more reasonable position, to make it appear that he has made concessions and that the opponent has gained something from the negotiations. When in reality, Trump got exactly what he wanted all along, if not more, while appearing to have compromised, because he started negotiations from the most extreme of the spectrum.

Imagine you’re trying to sell a hypothetical house. You would be okay with selling it for $500k. But do you list it at $500k? No. You list it at $750k, then when someone asks you to drop the price, you drop it to $600k, and they feel like they’ve got a deal, and you’ve actually made more than you were expecting. Aka, highballing. Trump is billionaire real-estate mogul from New York City. He has been doing hardball tactics his entire life.

Trump does the same exact thing as POTUS, just on a far more extreme and larger scale.

-threatens economic/military action

-puts enemy in bad position

-they are willing to give up more in deal

-Trump “compromises” but still gets what he wanted all along

He literally wrote a book about maximizing leverage and creating urgency to win negotiations. It’s called “Art of the Deal”.

Trump does not want war. He does not want chaos. He wants new deals that are beneficial for the American People, because we have been getting ripped off for decades.

That’s what’s going on. Trump is doing what he does best, making deals.