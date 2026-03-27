This little stunt they are pulling in the Senate, is paving the way for Trump to go the Executive route.

We are not going to have our country held hostage by a bunch of slimy suits on the Hill. If they don’t want to fund DHS or pass voter ID, then Trump will exercise the full power of the Executive to save this nation from the Swamp.

Trump has already invoked emergency powers via IEEPA and the tariffs, and he said many times he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act, which conditions have already been met, with confirmation via the Supreme Court (Kavanaugh), with QRF troops already on standby for every state nationwide.

The “insurrection” is not blue-haired libs protesting in the streets, it’s the Democrat conspiracy seeking to subvert our elections and replace our People.

Election security is National Security, and Trump has already positioned himself to do whatever he deems necessary, because he always knew it would come down to this.

The Swamp have chosen to fuck around, and they are about to find out. Trump will be forced show the full power of the Commander in Chief. They left him no choice.

Good.