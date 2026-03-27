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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1dEdited

True, they have FA, now they FO. If Thune REALLY was working for WE the PEOPLE he would have made sure this bill was passed long ago, and he had all the ways and means to get it done. Then the Dems were forced by Trump to fund TSA or he would make sure they got paid anyway.

In my opinion, NONE of these Congress creatures should be allowed to go home on a recess for any reason, unless and until they actually do something they were sent there to do. But as you say, this gives Trump ample opportunity to do what must be done.

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
1d

John Tune is undeserving of the position he occupied. He is a Democrat in disguise and is only a younger looking McConnell. Squeeze his head and the spectacles he wears to make him look smart 🤓 fall rapidly to the floor. Squeeze again and SFB John, well , there go his brains. John is an insult to our decaying Constitutional Republic and is only concerned about John and his political future. Look for John to self pump his ego by getting on the R POTUS line up right next to whinnying Rand Paul. The USA deserves better.

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