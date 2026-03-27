The Executive Route
This little stunt they are pulling in the Senate, is paving the way for Trump to go the Executive route.
We are not going to have our country held hostage by a bunch of slimy suits on the Hill. If they don’t want to fund DHS or pass voter ID, then Trump will exercise the full power of the Executive to save this nation from the Swamp.
Trump has already invoked emergency powers via IEEPA and the tariffs, and he said many times he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act, which conditions have already been met, with confirmation via the Supreme Court (Kavanaugh), with QRF troops already on standby for every state nationwide.
The “insurrection” is not blue-haired libs protesting in the streets, it’s the Democrat conspiracy seeking to subvert our elections and replace our People.
Election security is National Security, and Trump has already positioned himself to do whatever he deems necessary, because he always knew it would come down to this.
The Swamp have chosen to fuck around, and they are about to find out. Trump will be forced show the full power of the Commander in Chief. They left him no choice.
Good.
True, they have FA, now they FO. If Thune REALLY was working for WE the PEOPLE he would have made sure this bill was passed long ago, and he had all the ways and means to get it done. Then the Dems were forced by Trump to fund TSA or he would make sure they got paid anyway.
In my opinion, NONE of these Congress creatures should be allowed to go home on a recess for any reason, unless and until they actually do something they were sent there to do. But as you say, this gives Trump ample opportunity to do what must be done.
John Tune is undeserving of the position he occupied. He is a Democrat in disguise and is only a younger looking McConnell. Squeeze his head and the spectacles he wears to make him look smart 🤓 fall rapidly to the floor. Squeeze again and SFB John, well , there go his brains. John is an insult to our decaying Constitutional Republic and is only concerned about John and his political future. Look for John to self pump his ego by getting on the R POTUS line up right next to whinnying Rand Paul. The USA deserves better.