I’m never a fan of the government complicating my life even more, but I think this “REAL ID” situation is the gateway to voter ID.

Why? Because blue states have been handing out driver’s licenses to illegals, so a driver’s license is not secure enough to use as voter ID. A REAL ID requires confirmation of citizenship and residency, which would serve as a valid and secure form of ID, to ensure only US citizens are voting in US elections.

My guess is, that in the future, everyone will need a REAL ID, or other proof of citizenship, in order to vote in US elections, which I 100% support.

Those claiming that this is some sort of Orwellian tracking operation or government overreach, I think is preposterous. We are already being tracked every second of every day via our cell phones, cars, devices, etc.

REAL ID is necessary, because the Democrats made driver’s licenses obtainable by illegals in their states. REAL ID is the solution to a problem the Democrats created, so they can steal elections.

Ultimately, I think the REAL ID is about securing elections, hence why the Democrats hate it.