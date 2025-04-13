I’m never a fan of the government complicating my life even more, but I think this “REAL ID” situation is the gateway to voter ID.
Why? Because blue states have been handing out driver’s licenses to illegals, so a driver’s license is not secure enough to use as voter ID. A REAL ID requires confirmation of citizenship and residency, which would serve as a valid and secure form of ID, to ensure only US citizens are voting in US elections.
My guess is, that in the future, everyone will need a REAL ID, or other proof of citizenship, in order to vote in US elections, which I 100% support.
Those claiming that this is some sort of Orwellian tracking operation or government overreach, I think is preposterous. We are already being tracked every second of every day via our cell phones, cars, devices, etc.
REAL ID is necessary, because the Democrats made driver’s licenses obtainable by illegals in their states. REAL ID is the solution to a problem the Democrats created, so they can steal elections.
Ultimately, I think the REAL ID is about securing elections, hence why the Democrats hate it.
Nope. No. I'm good with bringing my passport on domestic flights and to the voting booth. I just renewed my CA drivers licence and refused to pay extra for being tracked.
Frankly,
I am astounded (and unnerved) Clandestine by your support of more tagging of humans. This article, and your support of REALID, really weirds me out. Why are you? Are you being paid? If so, by whom?
A weak argument -- just because Dems allow illegals to vote. WtF?
Since when do I change my decision to be tracked because of illegals ????.
Dems ALWAYS CHEAT.
A FIRM NO WAY JOSE, and HIT THE ROAD JACKASS
PS. I ain't tracked everyday -- not in my 20 year old vehicle, don't carry my phone everywhere, don't utilize devices for this very reason I'm not a slave. I refuse to be digitized for a vote.
If it comes to having a REAL ID to vote. I'LL STOP VOTING
HEAR ME PRESIDENT TRUMP?
https://vaxxter.com/real-ids-cards-and-government-tracking/
I might feel a little more confident about it if i knew whose idea it was to begin with