Comey’s Stash Exposed

Bongino explains the situation at the FBI, and how they found hidden documents, about a variety of subjects, that the Comey-era bureau kept hidden…

He also outlines how this information involves other intelligence agencies (CIA), and there are steps that they have to go through to get this declassified, meaning that DNI Gabbard and CIA Director Ratcliffe are also likely working on this situation.

Bongino is letting us know he has heard the outrage and the backlash. Trump and his administration know that everyone wants transparency and justice. But everyone has to remember, Trump loyalists are operating in a hostile environment, and Obama loyalists will attempt to cover up and obstruct every single step of the way.

But the good news is, Trump loyalists are gaining ground, they found Comey’s little stash, they are finding the information, going through it, digitizing it, and working on getting it to Congress and the American People.

Also, the fact that Bongino and Kash are exposing Comey’s treasonous intelligence-hiding operation, confirms they are on our side. If they were involved in a cover up, they wouldn’t be exposing the cover up.

I know many of you want everything now now now, but there’s a shadow war going on, and we, the public, only see the surface. We have the right people in position, and they are working diligently to get it done.