Trump’s is Negotiating

Press Sec Leavitt gives us a quote from POTUS regarding the situation in Iran.

Trump says that there is still a “substantial chance of negotiations” with Iran in the near future.

To me, the situation is very obvious. Trump does not want to go to war, but is going to posture as heavily as possible to get Iran to submit and give up their nuclear program.

Trump has to make it seem like he is about to go scorched earth, to create a sense of urgency from Iran, to force them to capitulate. I’d even be willing to bet Trump and his admin are planting false leaks in the media that he is considering a strike, to make Iran think it’s coming.

Ultimately, Trump’s objective is a diplomatic solution with as little military action as possible, and he is going to give Iran every opportunity to submit before he goes to the last resort.

We are witnessing Trump negotiating, and he is trying to let us know not to panic.