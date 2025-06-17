“Fire and Fury” Led to Peace Summit with Kim Jong Un

You all might not like it or agree with it, but what we are witnessing is Trump negotiating on the world stage.

It reminds me of when Trump threatened Kim Jong Un with “fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen”.

The next year Trump and KJU held a peace summit after the MSM said he would start nuclear war and WW3. Trump turned the entire situation around and accomplished something the world once believed to be impossible.

I’m not saying the current situation is exactly like North Korea, but it’s just a reminder that these situations are NEVER initially as they seem. It may have appeared liked we were on the brink of destruction, but really we were not.

Trump’s objective is not war, but as Commander in Chief of the most powerful military ever assembled, he is going to flex his muscle when he needs to, in order to achieve his desired result.

You might not like it, but this is the reality of the situation. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in the real world.